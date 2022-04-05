Emergency rent assistance deadline for Tarrant County residents coming soon

Households already approved for assistance with ERAP do not need to reapply.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Residents in Tarrant County have until April 30 to apply for rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), officials announced Tuesday.

People living outside the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth may continue to apply for rental assistance at GetRentHelp.com until the deadline at 5 p.m. on April 30. County officials said in a press release that they decided to close the application portal "to ensure sufficient funds remain to assist eligible applicants."

After the portal closes, the program will continue to process applications submitted prior to the April 30 deadline in the order received, county officials said.

“Tarrant County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been key to helping citizens in need recover financially from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Judge Glen Whitley said. “It’s made a big difference, and where folks may still need help, other county resources are available.”

According to Tarrant County, the ERAP has distributed $12.5 million in rent and utility assistance to renters and their landlords since March 2021. The county also has divvied $17 million – funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan – to just under 1,400 households throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tarrant County also received and gave $6 million in CARES funding for rent assistance in 2020.

The ERAP will not be the only assistance available for Tarrant County residents, either. A new lease incentive program launched April 1 with $750,000 in funding provided by Tarrant County’s second Emergency Rental Assistance allocation from the Treasury Department (ERA2). According to county officials, this program will provide financial assistance with application fees, security deposits, moving costs, hotel and motel fees, and hard to house fees to eligible Tarrant County residents, living outside of the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth.