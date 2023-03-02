Pepsi teams with Easter candy icon for new soda

Pepsi and Peeps are making their relationship status official with a sweet treat.

NEW YORK — After breaking the internet in 2021, Pepsi and Peeps are teaming two years later for a marshmallow flavored cola.

The Pepsi x Peeps soda is arriving on store shelves nationwide for a limited time to welcome in the spring season.

Pepsi said the "delectable one-of-a-kind treat" made its debut in 2021 with some bottles selling for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

The "pillowy-soft marshmallow soda" combines the classic taste of Pepsi cola with the familiar Peeps marshmallow flavor in vibrant yellow packaging.

Pepsi x Peeps will be available for purchase nationwide in 7.5-ounce Pepsi mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles. You can find the soda's availability near you at this link.

"We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with Peeps, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021," said Katelyn Meola, Pepsi brand director.

"The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around."

"The Peeps brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our delicious Marshmallow flavor to fans, and the partnership with Pepsi is truly a groundbreaking way for them to express their Peepsonality!" said Peeps brand manager Caitlin Servian. "After the astonishingly positive response from our fans to the first Pepsi x Peeps collaboration, we are thrilled to bring back the offering just in time for spring."

