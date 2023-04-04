Easter 2023: Which stores will be open, closed?

COLORADO, USA — If you need last-minute brunch ingredients or candy this Easter Sunday, double check that your favorite store is open.
Several national stores including Target, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Costco, Michaels, Macy's, JCPenney and Best Buy will be closed until Monday.
Most major national fast food chains plan to stay open for Easter, including Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's and Taco Bell.
Easter hours can also vary for stores inside shopping centers, so double check before you head out.
RetailMeNot rounded up the store that will be open or closed on Easter.
Stores closed Easter Sunday
- ALDI
- Best Buy
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- H-E-B Grocery
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- The Honey Baked Ham Co.
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
Stores open Easter Sunday
- 7-Eleven
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Albertsons
- Barnes & Noble
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Crate & Barrel
- Dollar General
- DSW
- Duane Reade
- Harris Teeter
- Kroger
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Safeway
- Staples
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.