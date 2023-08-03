DQ giving out millions of free ice cream cones

The DQ tradition is back to ring in the warm weather season.

DENVER — Dairy Queen will celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream.

DQ has announced the return of its popular "Free Cone Day" on Monday, March 20.

The ice cream chain said anyone can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone complete with a curl on top — limit one per person, while supplies last — at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide.

No coupon is necessary and Free Cone Day will last all day long.

"We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season," Dairy Queen Executive Vice President of Marketing Maria Hokanson said.

"As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family."

Spring blooms with treat szn. Celebrate the official first day of treat szn with Free Cone Day on 3/20! Grab a free small vanilla cone and ring in the treat szn. pic.twitter.com/gMUG4mbkAD — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 7, 2023

