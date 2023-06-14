A third IKEA location is opening in North Texas -- but with a twist

Shoppers won't be able to pick up their orders as they shop at the new Southlake store, but they will be able to schedule a pick-up time for when the goods arrive.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Editor's note: This article was originally published in the Dallas Business Journal.

Scandinavian home furnishing retailer IKEA plans to open a new format store in Southlake later this year.

The new Dallas-Fort Worth area store, located in the Park Village shopping center at 1041 E Southlake Blvd., won't be as sprawling as your typical IKEA store. This location will span only about 10,800 square feet, and it will house a "Plan & order point with Pick-up" concept.

The Southlake location will allow customers to receive support from IKEA experts as they design and order home furnishing solutions. And while shoppers won't be able to immediately pick up the wares that they ordered, they'll be able to schedule a pick-up time that works with their schedules for when the goods do arrive.

The locale will also served as a hub for online orders, which can be delivered or scheduled for pick up at the Pick-up location next door.

“We’re excited to grow our presence and offer a new IKEA experience to our DFW area customers with convenience and accessibility in mind,” IKEA U.S. CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Javier Quiñones said in a prepared statement. “Whether you’re looking for inspiration, need help from an IKEA design specialist or simply want to pick up an online order, the IKEA Southlake Plan & order point with Pick-up meets our customers where they are and how they like to shop.”

IKEA Southlake is the Sweden-based retailer’s third brick-and-mortar location in North Texas. The company has previously opened two of its large-format stores -- which cover hundreds of thousands of square feet -- in Grand Prairie and Frisco.