Are Labor Day sales worth it? Here's where - and how much - you can save

DALLAS — Labor Day is just around the corner, and you don’t have to wait until the holiday weekend to score some amazing deals.

Many stores rolled out with Labor Day sales early. These companies include: Walmart, Amazon, Lowes, Best Buy, Mattress Firm, Wayfair, Ashley Furniture, Target, Nordstrom, The Home Depot, Overstock and more.

You’ll find sales on just about everything, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, home appliances, smart devices, grills, TVs, mattresses, laptops, gaming devices, tech gadgets, clothes, and baby items. You can save up to 80% off some of these items.

With inflation at a historic high and Americans paying more on just about everything, are people really getting a good deal? DealNews.com Consumer Analyst Julie Ramhold says it’s tough to say.

“We’re seeing, you know, 50% off, 70% off whatever and it’s like, 'Okay, that’s what we always see. That’s fine.' But if the starting price is higher, then that discount may not be going as far as it would have previously," she said.

Ramhold explains just because the starting price is higher and the deal isn’t as low as you wish it was, doesn’t mean it’s a bad deal.

The best time to buy is whenever you find a good sale. Keep in mind, the economy is still dealing with supply chain issues, shipping delays, labor shortages and low inventory. So, if you wait to buy, there's a possibility that the product may be sold out and you'll have to wait until it's back in stock.