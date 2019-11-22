FORT WORTH, Texas — With Black Friday right around the corner, and Christmas just over a month away, police will have extra patrols at busy shopping centers.

Here are five ways you can help them crack down on holiday shopping criminals.

1. Don't leave valuables in plain sight in your car and remember to lock it up.

That might seem obvious, but Officer Buddy Calzada of the Fort Worth Police Department showed WFAA several customers' bad habits at Hulen Mall. One even had a Michael Kors purse sitting right in the passenger seat.

"These are things that are going to make you a potential victim," Calzada said.

2. Park in the most well-lit, and visible area.

That's easier said than done during the busy shopping season, but burglars are less likely to pull a smash and grab if you park near cameras and lights.

"I always recommend to my own family to park as close as you can to a security camera, to the front of the store," Calzada said.

3. Avoid parking by those big Texas trucks.

There's nothing wrong with a big Lone Star State pickup, but burglars can use them as cover from other shoppers and security cameras.

"The common thief is going to know that," Calzada said.

4. Don't linger in the parking lot.

When you're done shopping, put your items in your car, close and lock the doors and drive away. Criminals could be on the lookout for inattentive people in parking lots, so if you need to send a text, cross something off your shopping list or rummage through your purse, do it some other time.

"Be aware of your surroundings," Calzada said.

5. Hold your phone when you walk to your car and figure out your smart phone's 911 shortcut

Most smartphones have a way to dial 911 without unlocking it. Each phone is different and some require some setup to do it, but it's a good idea to keep your phone in your hand know how it works, in case you run into danger in the parking lot, or anywhere else.

"If something goes down you can start hitting it," Calzada said. "It'll automatically call 911."

Fort Worth police will have extra patrols on foot and in both marked and unmarked vehicles in the next few weeks, but they say they can't fight Christmas shopping criminals alone.

"We need the public to help us out," Calzada said.

