Breakfast casseroles are so hearty and comforting, they're a perfect way to start the day! And we don't know about you, but we can't wait to try this one out. It's a super savory ham and cheese strata with fresh veggies, courtesy of Louise Leonard from the lusherie.com. Thanks Louise!

Recipe for Breakfast Strata with Ham, Spinach and Gruyere

Serves 4

Ingredients:

5-6 cups crusty bread, cubed

1 cup Gruyere, shredded

1 cup ham, chopped

1 cup cooked or frozen spinach

10 eggs

1 quart whole milk

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves chopped

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp sea salt

½ stick butter

Directions:

Butter a 9 x 13 baking dish and fill with the bread cubes. Top with the grated cheese, ham and spinach. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, garlic, thyme, cayenne and salt. Pour this mixture into the dish, making sure to cover all the ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours and up to 1 day.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Take the baking dish out of the refrigerator and uncover. Dot the top of the strata with butter, cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes more to brown the top of the strata. Remove from the oven and let stand for 10 minutes to set. This dish is great served hot or at room temperature.

