White Settlement animal shelter temporarily closed due to animal illness detected, police say

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — The White Settlement animal shelter is closing its doors to the public while they address a disease that has infected some of the pets.

According to the city, a dog brought into the P.A.W.S. Community Center had tested positive for canine distemper. White Settlement police -- who oversee animal services in the city -- were made aware on July 11.

As of July 12, city officials reported four other dogs presumed to have distemper at the shelter. Shelter officials are still waiting for more test results, but they decided to shut down the shelter until the disease can be mitigated.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious disease that can cause fever and lethargy and attack the nervous system, often resulting in death.

White Settlement officials say they vaccinate all dogs at intake at the shelter. Investigators believe the distemper case came from a litter of nine puppies that was dropped off at the shelter in May.

The shelter officials are asking anyone who has adopted from the shelter since May 17 to monitor their dog for signs of distemper.