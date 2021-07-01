Humane Society of North Texas temporarily closing locations amid positive distemper cases

HSNT announced they will temporarily close dog adoption facilities to prevent a spread of distemper as some recently housed dogs tested positive for the virus.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Humane Society of North Texas on doggy lockdown.

HSNT is temporarily closing all of their locations of dog adoptions and animal intake, after they found positive cases of distemper in dogs they recently housed.

The current dogs in their shelter don't have any positive cases of distemper, but they are taking precautions to avoid a possible spread of distemper by temporarily stopping their operations and testing all dogs showing signs of upper respiratory illness.

HSNT’s Clinic will remain open to the public as it is located in a separate building with separate staff, and has no interaction with HSNT’s shelter dogs.

They shared the news on a Facebook post with more information about other options for adoptions of cats and small animals, as they are not affected by this virus.

Cat and other small animal adoptions will be available at the Saxe-Forte (Fort Worth), Benbrook Waggin’ Tails, Keller Regional, and Keller Welcome Home locations.

HSNT will also continue to adopt cats at the PetSmart Ridgmar, PetSmart Montgomery Plaza, PetSmart Bryant Irvin, and PetSmart Lake Worth locations.

HSNT is also encouraging pet owners to make sure their flurry friends are current on required vaccinations, as they said they have been effective at protecting dogs from distemper.

They said they recommend new pets to be initially separated from existing pets in the household for approximately seven to ten days. HSNT also said puppies should be vaccinated at 6-8 weeks, and then every 2-4 weeks until 16 weeks of age.

In the shelter, HSNT said they begin vaccinations at 4 weeks due to it being a higher risk environment. You can contact them at 817-332-4768 or call your local veterinarian if you want to know more about vaccinations.

While the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control operates separately from HSNT, the Fort Worth animal shelter management team now worries that this temporary closure will have an impact on the city's shelter operations.

They said they want to make sure the community knows Fort Worth's animal shelters have not had any distemper case and that they vaccinate all animals as soon as they get into the shelter.

Veterinarian and Assistant Director of animal welfare for the City of Fort Worth, Dr. Tim Morton, said that they "want all potential adopters, fosters and concerned residents to understand the commitment the city shelters take to protect our pets and adopters. Equally important to know, canine distemper is not a threat to dogs at home as long as they have been vaccinated for distemper prior to bringing a new four-legged family member into the home – no matter the adoption source.”

The City of Fort Worth is now asking the community to help either by adoption, fostering pets, or volunteering at their shelters.

Adoption fees will be waived and all pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

You can find more information about adopting a pet or volunteering in Fort Worth by clicking here.