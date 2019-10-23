The Plano Animal Shelter is going high tech to help keep more animals off the streets and in their fur-ever homes.

The shelter is teaming up with Finding Rover to use facial recognition for lost pets.

Here's how it works:

1. Every pet that enters the Plano shelter will be registered on Finding Rover

2. Local pet owners will be able to use the platform to search for their lost pet, the family of a found pet, or find their next four-legged companion.

3. Pets will remain in the database even after they end up in a home, in case they are lost in the future.

Pet registration is free and those pets that are signed up will be protected for life, the City of Plano says.

To register your pet, go to www.findingrover.com, upload a photo, enter your pet's information and add your contact info.

More stories from WFAA: