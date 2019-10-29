CLEVELAND — On Tuesday’s Lunch Break with Jay Crawford, Jay and 3News’ Maureen Kyle chewed on the best costumes for our furry friends, ahead of Halloween on Thursday.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 29 million people plan to dress their pets up for Halloween. To help you out with that, local Meijer Store Director Marco Gomez was on hand to show off the styles available at the store, all for $12.99, which included a Taco Tuesday outfit, a unicorn and a UPS delivery dog.

The best part of the red paw-pet event was that every dog-model is adoptable through City Dogs Cleveland. People interested in adding a four-legged family member can contact Izzy Esler, the group’s volunteer and adoption coordinator, by email at IEsler@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Watch the video here to see all of the costumes available at Meijer and being worn by adoptable pets, and catch the full episode in the player below:

