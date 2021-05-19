Denton County non-profit offering free rabies vaccines Saturday

“Rabies is required by law, but it’s also a deadly zoonotic disease,” the executive director of the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection said.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Free rabies vaccines will be available Saturday in Denton County, according to local officials.

The Texas Coalition for Animal Protection will provide shots for Denton County cats and dogs on Saturday with funding from the Denton Animal Support Foundation.

Free rabies vaccines will be provided on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection's Denton location at 713 Sunset Street.

“Rabies is required by law, but it’s also a deadly zoonotic disease,” Stacey Schumacher said. She is the executive director of the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection.



“It’s important for your family’s health to ensure that your pet stays current on their rabies vaccine," Schumacher said. "There is no cure for the rabies virus. Our only defense is to stay away from potentially infected wildlife and to keep pets current on their vaccines.”

In addition to free rabies vaccines, the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection is offering discounted microchips through the rest of May in honor of National Chip Your Pet Month.

The rest of the month, the non-profit will also be offering microchipping of pets for $20 during any of the organization's events. According to chip manufacturer, Home Again, 90% of pets without proper identification won’t return home.