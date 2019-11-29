DALLAS — If you're looking to add a new fur baby to your family, this is the perfect weekend to do it!

Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees Friday through Monday.

You can find your perfect companion at the main location at 1818 North Westmoreland Road or the Petsmart Everday Adoption Center at 16821 block of Coit Road.

Adoption hours at the main location run from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Hours at the Petsmart Everday Adoption Center run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone wanting to adopt a pet must fill out an application, bring a valid ID and meet with an adoption counselor.

And if you can't make it to an adoption center this weekend, don't worry. DAS is bringing pets to Galleria Dallas through Christmas Eve.

Adoption fees for all pets at the Galleria are also waived. Hours for the pop-up event are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

So why not adopt instead of shop this holiday season?

