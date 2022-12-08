Dallas Animal Services in need of fosters, residents to help adopt at least 150 dogs this weekend

DAS is offering multiple incentives to encourage people to adopt a dog in need at their shelter.

DALLAS — To help stop the spread of canine diseases, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is hosting a big adoption event to empty two of their adoption rooms, which house about 150 large dogs together.

DAS is facing an increase in canine upper respiratory infections like the canine influenza virus like many shelters and boarding facilities around the region. The dogs up for adoption have been exposed to URI but not all of them show illness symptoms.

To thank fosters of high-need dogs this weekend, friends of DAS will be providing a $150 gift card, and DAS will also provide fosters with training, supplies and cover 100% of the dog's veterinary care.

"Lifesaving is a community-wide effort, and DAS has never needed the community more desperately than we do now," MeLissa Webber, director of DAS, said in a statement. "Securing placement for 150 large dogs in three days is a big ask, but we are confident our community is up to the challenge."

Webber also said this is the perfect opportunity for first-time fosters to get involved in saving a life.

"Our team will provide you with the training and resources you need and help you pick the right dog for your home. We are committed to making it easy for you to helps us maximize lifesaving this weekend," Webber said in a statement.

Rescue groups that pull one of the 150 dogs will also be given a $150 cash incentive to support their care, and individuals who currently foster for rescue groups are encouraged to reach out and encourage their rescue to pull one of the dogs.

The adoption will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Until cases of URI and CIV decrease, DAS says owners should avoid taking pets to daycares, dog parks, pet stores and boarding facilities.