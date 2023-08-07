Where is Phillip Loveday? Search for missing South Texas pastor continues

Loveday was last seen August 2 when he left for work. He reportedly left his phone at home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The search for a missing Corpus Christi man and Freer pastor is on day 6 Monday.

47-year-old Philip Loveday was last seen Wednesday morning, August 2, around 9:30 a.m. when he left for work from the area of 4900 Cape Vista Ct , according to information from CCPD officials. His wife received a call that he never made it to the work site and she contacted police.

Loveday stands around 5 feet, 11 inches and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Loveday has been posting a map with grid locations, asking anyone with land west of Corpus Christi to help drive around and try to find any evidence that Loveday may have gone through there. He was in a KinderMorgan work truck with license plate HTN9773. That truck has not been found, according to a Sunday night update.

We are on Day 4 of the search for Phillip Loveday and we NEED the public’s assistance. If you own property/ranch in the... Posted by Finding Phillip Loveday on Saturday, August 5, 2023

"We are continuing to search and encourage you to as well! Thanks to everyone who has offered to check their own properties," a new post on the page said. "If there’s an area we have covered, please continue to search there anyway. We are hopeful that tomorrow will lead to more answers."

Loveday is also a pastor at the Faith Christian Center in Freer, where Thursday evening, residents came together for a community prayer.

Residents are asked to contact Corpus Christi police if they have any information that could be helpful in this case, by calling either 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!