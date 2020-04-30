Weatherford nurse gets 'welcome home' parade after returning from treating coronavirus patients in New York City

"They needed help, and it was something that I can do."

WEATHERFORD, Texas — Dozens of cars lined up along West Ridge Trail in Weatherford Wednesday to simply say thank you.

Each drove by Julie Enlow’s home honking horns, holding signs and welcoming the nurse back home.

Enlow left her husband and three children and flew to New York City to help treat COVID-19 patients, working 12-hour night shifts for 21 days.

“They needed help and it was something that I can do,” Enlow said. “The hardest part was leaving, leaving my family.”

New York has been overwhelmed with nearly 300,000 cases and almost 20,000 lives lost to the disease.

“What I did was just work and sleep and work and sleep,” she said. “As nurses, we’re not used to our patients dying, so I mean, it’s emotionally draining.”

She ended up leading her team at the hospital. One member had to leave after showing symptoms of the virus.

“It’s a devastating disease and it’s different. It’s not something like we’re used to,” she said. “They don’t have family members. They can’t visit so we have to provide that support for them.”

Her friend Merry Milliken organized the drive-thru thank you.

“She’s such a humble servant and she would never ask for or want any of this,” Milliken said. “The least we could do was find a way to celebrate her.”

Enlow is part of an army of frontline heroes doing what they can.

“We all wish we could go up and give her a big hug and do a big celebration with a party and a dinner, but for right now this is what we got,” Milliken said.

Every night in New York City, people would go to windows or balconies to cheer on healthcare workers on the frontline. Enlow says it’s all still surreal, but she’s thankful for the support.

“This is just my job and what I do and want to help people as much as I can,” she said. “Overwhelmed. This is so much love.”