A new way parents can help get kids ready for back-to-school

DALLAS — GoNoodle CEO KC Estenson underscores an issue facing many families this time of year – the challenges of getting back into the school-year routine. It can be difficult for both kids and parents after a typically spending a summer far away from the classroom.

“We've all been just kind of, you know, sometimes cooped up," Estenson said. "It can be hard for kids to get back in the habit of showing up at school.”

But unlike decades past, today’s digital parents have access to apps and digital content designed to help leverage kids’ desire for screen time with parental hopes for more educational resources. Those resources can be especially helpful at this time of year as kids transition to the routine of a new school year.

GoNoodle is one of the most widely used tools, already available in countless classrooms. Their CEO says the company’s videos are designed to engage not just a kid’s brain, but their body as well.



“GoNoodle really is turning screen time into active time,” Estenson says. "So what we try to do is. Bring motion and kinetic movement to your kids being in front of a screen. They don’t know the songs are teaching them ABCs and 123s or how to connect better with others. They’re just viewing them as fun and positive.”

The transition back to school highlights a common complain from teachers, the so-called summer “brain drain.” Educators say months away from the classroom can lead to a loss of skills and knowledge kids picked up the year before. But education expert Dr. Suzanne Barchers says families can counter those potential effects by emphasizing the skills a kid needs specific to their age and grade level.

“If they are in grade 3 for example, make sure they know their addition and subtraction facts. And do it yourself with them,” Dr. Barchers recommended.

She also serves as a consultant for Lingokids, with content especially tailored to children 3-8 years old, including activities specifically tailored to kids on the autism spectrum.

CommonSense.org is another tried-and-true resource. Their experts review countless apps, podcasts, website and more. And the reviews are organized by category and searchable by age.