Experts say don't be too quick to dig up plants damaged by winter storms

Many trees, shrubs, and plants suffered damage during the winter freeze. Lawn and garden experts say it's possible many of those plants may spring back to life.

DALLAS — The winter storms that hit North Texas have come and gone. However, the damage left behind in many yards and gardens remains an eyesore for many neighbors.

Landscaping crews are hard at work in communities across the region right now.

Mike Jackson owns Lawn Care by Mike in Dallas. He and his team have been busy cutting down, cleaning up, and clearing out trees, plants and shrubs that were damaged by February’s freeze and harsh winter storms.

”We’re removing a lot of dead trees, a lot of dead bushes, and some yards have been totaled out,” Jackson said.

The proof of damage can be seen in photos across social media. Many people are sharing images of brown, limp and dry plants in need of attention.

”It doesn’t surprise us because the temperatures were so low,” said Mark Ruibal, owner of Ruibal’s Plants of Texas.

The snow snap left a lot of yards and gardens in bad shape. Though, the plant experts suggest things may not be in as bad a shape as you may think.

”A lot of your things, loropetalums, and some of those took damage except they are going to start reblooming,” Ruibal advised.

Growers say now is the time for most plants to start reblooming. So, don’t be too quick to dig up things.

”Just give them about two or three weeks to see what things do,” Ruibal suggests.

If your plants look a little drab, pruning leaves could be the cure in bringing them back to life. Grasses and some ferns could be cut really short. Watch them green up and grow on their own.

Ruibal says don’t get too discouraged about the shrubs and bushes that have turned brown.

”If they are really, really, really, really brown you can actually trim the tops of them off. Do a little minor cutting. You don’t want to go too deep because they’ve already been stressed quite a bit,” Ruibal explained.

In most cases, the brown leaves will begin to drop as new leaves grow.

Most nurseries will have annuals and perennials available to pick up and add to your garden for pops of color. Also consider adding mulch for a healthier garden.

”Dallas will still be beautiful no matter what,” Ruibal said.