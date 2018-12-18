Every year it seems like the Elf on the Shelf pictures on social media get better and better.

Apart from making your kids behave to see where their elf winds up next, there's a fun story behind the holiday activity.

Leading up to Christmas, a child's adopted elf flies back to the North Pole at night to report to Santa and returns to a new spot each morning to keep a watchful eye. It's become a hide and seek game for children and sometimes parents.

It all started in 2004 when stay-at-home mom Carol Aebersold and her adult twin daughters, Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts wrote a poem that would later become the premise of the book that accompanies each Elf on the Shelf. Bell and Pitts told HuffPost that their actually dates back to a family tradition from their childhood in the 70's.

They said it was a chance for them to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas each year with instruction from their mom that if they had good behavior, their elf would deliver the message to Santa.

In 2004, that's when the family had the idea to share their tradition with other families worldwide and create something others could replicate in their own homes, according to HuffPost.

Now that you know the true story behind the popular hide and seek holiday came, we decided to compile some of our favorites from social media and hopefully give you some inspiration in these last few days before Christmas.

Mr. Christmas and Pinkycorn know flossing is a thing but not quite.... Kinda like Aly’s parents 😝 #flossingelves #the floss #elfontheshelf #notquite #almost #christmasspirit 🎄🎄

Elsa showed up and things got very serious. 😳

Banana boat time with a few friends 🤣. #elfontheshelf

🤔 Guess we can’t use the microwave today! #elfontheshelf #christmas2018

Snow Elf Angel 😇 #iwishhecouldcleanuptoo #lightningtheelf #elfontheshelf

