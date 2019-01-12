The holiday season is just around the corner, which means it's that time of the year to see loved ones, exchange some gifts and make memories. It also means a season of holiday parties of all shapes and sizes from office soirees to cocktail parties to team appreciation meals.

That's why the Dallas Business Journal took a look at TripAdvisor's top results for venues fit for lively holiday parties.

Our compilation features a variety of spaces to hold a holiday gather large or small.

To compile the list, the Business Journal sorted venues that featured positive mentions of the term “holiday party,” in addition to other key phrases to pull together the top 10 venues.

Here’s a look at the complete rankings:

10. Omni Fort Worth, 1300 Houston St.

9. The Dallas World Aquarium, 1801 N. Griffin St.

8. Hotel Crescent Court, 400 Crescent Ct.

7. Hilton Anatole, 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy.

6. III Forks, 17776 Dallas Pkwy.

5. Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8525 Garland Rd.

4. Bob’s Steak & Chop House, 4300 Lemmon Ave.

3. Magnolia Hotel Dallas Downtown, 1401 Commerce St.

2. Al Biernat’s, 4217 Oak Lawn Ave.

1. 560 by Wolfgang Puck, 300 Reunion Blvd. E