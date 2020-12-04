HOUSTON — Easter 2020 was extra special at Lakewood Church on Sunday as Joel Osteen hosted Houston's mayor, police chief and fire chief — and a few celebrities.

The "virtual" church service broadcast got underway at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Central time.

It was earlier reported Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir would also make a virtual visit at the church service, but those plans fell through for logistical reasons involving the choir and concerns over the coronavirus, reported TMZ.

It’s one of Houston’s biggest churches, but of course this Easter, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, there were no crowds. Instead, Osteen helped lead a worship meant for TV and online streaming - as the church building itself was mostly empty with no one in the audience.

Tyler Perry was a part of the virtual service and spoke on a message of hope while the world does all it can to slow the spread of the coronavirs. Minutes later Mariah Carey joined the service and sung one of her classic hits, "Hero," to tribute first responders.

In-person services at Lakewood Church have been canceled for several weeks now.

To watch Lakewood's services live, visit their website.