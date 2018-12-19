Telecom company CenturyLink did a study ranking how many states love Christmas.

Texas came in at 38th on the list.

The study looked at things like search activity for Christmas-themed movies... ornaments.. or holiday music. Researchers also looked at the number of Christmas trees in a state and charitable donations.

The state with the most holiday cheer was Washington, followed by South Dakota, Utah and Missouri.

The state with the most ba humbugs was Alaska. Florida, Hawaii and New Jersey were also at the bottom of Santa's list. Many of the states where warm, dry weather is abundant came in near the bottom when it comes to Christmas spirit. California, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada all fell in the bottom 10.

You can see the full results of the study here. Do you think they checked their list twice?

