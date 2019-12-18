COPPELL, Texas — Countless letters are addressed to the North Pole.

"We get at least a hundred a day," said Carla, one of Santa's helpers at the U.S. Postal Service. She said they've been coming in nonstop since Thanksgiving.

In a room filled with letters, Santa's postal elves flipped through each one.

"Dear Santa, I'm not asking for much this year, just an art kit and my two front teeth," one letter says.

Some asked for simple gifts, others asked for electronics.

Big or small, the helpers are making sure Santa sees each letter and mailing letters back to the kids from Santa Claus.

Tiffany Liou

More on WFAA: