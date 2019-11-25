DALLAS — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and while we're it's nice to think about carving the turkey and debating our favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, sometimes you just want to go out to eat.
Below is a list of restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that will be open for Thanksgiving, as of this writing. If you know of any other restaurants that we can add to this list, please email digital@wfaa.com. Happy Thanksgiving!
List of DFW restaurants open on Thanksgiving:
- 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse — North Dallas/Addison
- Addison Steakhouse — Addison
- Boi Na Brazas — Grapevine, Las Colinas
- Buca di Beppo — Frisco, Southlake
- Buffalo West — Fort Worth Cultural District
- Cast Iron at the Omni — Fort Worth
- Eddie V's — Dallas and Fort Worth
- Elm Street Cask and Kitchen — Downtown Dallas
- Fleming's Steakhouse — Plano
- Fogo de Chao — Dallas, Plano
- Kona Grill — Dallas, Plano
- Maggiano's — Northpark
- Mignon — Plano
- Momo's Pasta — Dallas
- Moxie's Bar and Grill — Plano
- Paul Martin's American Grill — Dallas
- Perle on Maple — Dallas
- Perry's Steakhouse and Grille — Dallas
- Romano's Macaroni Grill — Frisco, Allen, Fort Worth, Arlington, Lewisville
- Roy's — Plano
- Ruth's Chris Steak House — Dallas, Fort Worth
- Seasons 52 — Dallas, Plano
- Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen — Dallas
- Simply Fondue — Fort Worth
- St. Martin's Wine Bistro — Dallas
- The Capital Grille — Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano
- The R at Renaissance — Richardson
- Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse — Dallas
And while you're deciding where to eat, watch this story from 2018 about how we shouldn't forget about Thanksgiving in the holiday hustle and bustle: