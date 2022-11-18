North Texans celebrate culture and the holiday season

Christmas is just one of many holiday celebrations kicking off in North Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The holiday season is here and North Texans are in on it!

This is the season when thousands of people visit the Christmas Capital of Texas. Now, the City of Grapevine has something new to brag about this holiday season.

April Rogers serves as the Director of Parks & Recreation in Grapevine. City leaders have been working to give residents and visitors better entertainment options for the 2022 holiday season. The city already draws thousands of people downtown this time of year. This year, they added another draw.

"... Our plaza ice skating rink, we're very excited about. It's the largest in north Texas," Rogers said.

In Fort Worth, thousands will converge on Sundance Square for Sunday's 76th Annual Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. This celebration goes back to 1947. The 65-Foot Norway Spruce is the tallest live Christmas Tree in Texas.

"Kwanzaa is a celebration of family, culture, and community," said Danya Craddock.

While many celebrate Christmas, others will celebrate the holiday season in their own culture, like Donna and Danya Craddock. They own and operate The Dock Bookstore where they also celebrate Kwanzaa.

"The biggest takeaway from Kwanzaa is really just how the community comes together, how families come together, and the principles of Kwanzaa," said Donna.

"How do we support one another in cooperative economics? Collective working? What responsibility? Nia, our purpose, our creativity, and Imani, our faith," Danya said.

This is also the time of year Hanukkah is celebrated around the world and in Fort Worth.

Rabbi Brian Zimmerman serves at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth. Rabbi Zimmerman shared how more and more people are proud to celebrate Hanukkah, especially because of its deep-rooted traditions and historical meanings.

"Hanukkah means dedication or rededication, and it acknowledges the military victory that led to the rededication of the temple," said Rabbi Brian Zimmerman.

"In the temple, there were only seven candles," said Rabbi Mendel Dubrawsky, "We light eight now because the miracle was that the oil from one lasted for eight days."

Fort Worth's Jewish community considers Hanukkah one of the most celebrated traditions that continue to grow.