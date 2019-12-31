Are you looking for a spot to ring in the Roaring 2020s? On the night of Dec. 31, North Texas will be swarming with New Year's Eve parties.

Here's a rundown of festive gatherings that won't break the bank.

Dallas City Hall Plaza is hosting a free party on the plaza. It's the perfect spot to see the midnight show of fireworks launched from Reunion Tower. The celebration is sponsored by VisitDallas and the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District. There will be several food trucks on-site and live entertainment, featuring American Idol's Jason Castro. Free DART rides begin at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission. All ages.

When: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: 1500 Marilla St., Dallas.

Texas Live in Arlington will kick off their NYE celebration indoors offering music by several DJs, a champagne toast and confetti cannons. Nearly 5,000 made plans to visit the entertainment complex.

Cost: Tickets range from $85 to $200

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Texas Live, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington.

Party in the Square. Enjoy live music and entertainment featuring local Fort Worth artists and surprise performances. Food and beverage vendors will only accept prepaid tickets.

Cost: Free admission. All ages.

When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Sundance Square, Fort Worth.

New Year's Eve Ball Drop. Get ready for Forney's first-ever ball drop. The 6-foot diameter ball will be dropped from the top of Forney City Hall. There will be live music, food trucks and vendors staged downtown.

Cost: Free admission. All ages.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: 101 Main St. E., Forney

Celebrate the Roaring 2020s at Legacy Hall. You’re encouraged to arrive decked out in flapper gowns and dapper suits.

Cost: Free admission to the Bootlegger Bash in the Box Garden, a midnight balloon drop and access drinks and drinks. An upgraded golden experience ticket will cost $50 in advance or $75 at door.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano.

