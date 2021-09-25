Need an excuse to get outside? National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 25!

Sept. 25 marks the 48th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day, for those looking to reconnect with nature and enjoy the outdoors.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 3.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 25 for those looking to enjoy some time outside or have their picture taken with the catch or hunt of the day.

History

This tradition dates back to the 1960s, but the idea of designating an official day to recognize the role sports men play in the conservation movement was suggested in 1970 by Ira Joffe, owner of Joffe's Gun Shop in Upper Darby Pa., according to The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). This led Pennsylvania Gov. Raymond Shafer to adopt Joffe's idea, forming "Outdoor Sportsman's Day."

In 1972, Congress requested the President to declare the fourth Saturday of September as National Hunting and Fishing Day to recognize outdoor sports and conservation.

On May 2 of the same year, President Richard Nixon signed proclamation 4128 designating the National Hunting and Fishing Day to occur on the Fourth Saturday of every September, according to National Day Calendar.

"I urge all citizens to join with outdoor sportsmen in the wise use of our natural resources and in insuring their proper management for the benefit of future generations," said President Nixon.

Things to do

In Central Pa:

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be holding an event at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center for National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event will be free of charge and is meant to "educate people about hunting, fishing, and conservation, as well as allow people to connect with agency staff, see live demonstrations, and talk with various vendors," the game commission stated on their Facebook page.

Come join us at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center this Sunday from 11AM-5PM for National Hunting and... Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The Fish Habitat Waters to Watch Campaign will be holding a virtual event on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in support of the National Fish Habitat Action Plan. This plan aims to "demonstrate that science-based aquatic habitat conservation actions make a difference to benefit aquatic habitats, local communities, anglers, and economies," stated National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Events around the country:

Congers Lake Memorial Park in Rockland County will be devoting National Hunting and fishing Day to educating others of the joys of the outdoors from fishing and environmental issues, to hunting and conservation.

All are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation will be offering visitors fishing equipment to fish for free on the lake, without the requirement of a fishing license.

The Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri will be holding a National Hunting and fishing Day 5K at 9:30 a.m., where the fastest runners will be awarded medals and plaques. For those who are attending just for fun, each runner will receive a fishing lure, head band, and run medal.

South Cove County Park in South Carolina will be holding a family National Hunting and Fishing Day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where visitors can enjoy activities such as archery, air riffles, camouflage games, fishing, giveaways and more.

National Hunting and Fish Day is less than a month away! South Carolina's #NHFDay will be held at South Cove County Park on Saturday, September 25th from 9 am until 3 pm. We hope to see you there! Posted by Cabela's on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Promotions :

The National Hunting and Fishing Day website is asking people to “take the pledge” for the chance to win $500. Those who pledge to take someone hunting, fishing or shooting in honor of this holiday, will have the chance to win a $500 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's gift card and outdoor gear.

This Saturday is National Hunting & Fishing Day. Pledge to take someone new on your next fishing trip and be entered into a #NHFDay giveaway ➡ https://t.co/OPCBpDtUH7 pic.twitter.com/PBSF8hB0hP — KeepAmericaFishing (@kaf_fishing) September 22, 2021

National Hunting and Fishing Day also took to their Facebook to announce a giveaway to continue the holiday celebrations. One random participant could have the chance to win three free rounds of 100 sporting clays, in addition to the $500 for taking the pledge.

To enter, all participants 18 and older must like their giveaway Facebook post and pledge to take someone shooting on their website. It's that simple.

According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia honors National Hunting and Fishing Day by offering "Free Fishing Day" to its residents, allowing them to fish without a fishing or trout license in any public waters they choose.

New Mexico Game and Fish announced on their Twitter Page that its residents will be able to fish for free throughout the state, as long as specific bag limits and regulations are followed.

September 25, 2021, #NewMexico celebrates National Hunting & Fishing Day. #wildnm #fishnm #nationalhuntingandfishingday



Anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout the state on Sept. 25, but everyone must observe bag limits and all other rules and regulations. pic.twitter.com/rlyRAJy2pT — NM Game and Fish (@NMDGF) September 21, 2021