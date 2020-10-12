Up in 60: Adolphus works 'miracle' to uphold holiday tradition

The Adolphus in downtown Dallas always does it up big for the season and that is not just talking about their 24-foot high Christmas tree.

DALLAS — Some holiday traditions will have to be put on hold this year but not even the pandemic can stop more than 100 years of history.

"We have been here for 108 years and have always been the center for the holidays in Downtown Dallas," said Sam Tucker, the Director of Sales Marketing for the historic hotel.

Their annual holiday teatime events have been sold out since October but this year they have worked a bit of a miracle to turn their pool deck into a winter wonderland.

Appropriately, it is called the "Miracle on Commerce."

Poolside cabanas have turned “poolside cabins” complete with miniature hearths while inflatable igloos can be reserved for groups to sip on wassail or hot chocolate while they make S’mores and enjoy other seasonal delicacies.

A miniature curling rink has even been brought in to give Texans a taste of the winter sport rarely seen anywhere outside the Winter Olympics.

With holiday travel plans being largely nixed for many families, Tucker said reservations are filling up with people from all over the North Texas area interested in a “staycation” closer to home. So much so that the Adolphus might keep the holiday spirit around a little longer than usual.

“We are taking reservations for Miracle on Commerce through the end of January and maybe even longer since it has been so popular.”

Tucker said COVID-19 protocols are in place and signage throughout the hotel reminds visitors to be mindful of the proper space and sanitation.