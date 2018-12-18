Congratulations, you've successfully managed to leave the holiday shopping to week before Christmas. Don't panic, you can still make it look like you thought of a gift months ago with a few the help of our last minute gift guide.

For the lover of the outdoors:

For the foodie:

For the beauty guru:

Lay-n-go cosmetic bag. Every makeup lovers dream come true. A way to transport all of their precious cosmetics in an organized way.

A membership to The Dry Bar

If all else fails, there's always the gift card to every makeup guru's paradise, Sephora or Ulta. They're bound to find something they want or need in either of these stores.

For the adventurer:

For the movie lover:

3, 6 or 12 month MoviePass for your friend or family member that lives at the movie theater.

A ticket stub diary for the movie lovers who love holding onto their tickets for memory's sake.

Old school popcorn maker

What's a movie night without snacks? You could make your own movie night gift basket or if you're feeling lazy, you can buy this pre-made one from Target.

For the book worm:

We all know that one person that loves the smell and feel of an old book...right? We know that person is out there and there's certainly a gift for them. How about a soy scented candle?

You can never have enough bookmarks so why not add to their collection with these rainbow bookmarkers?

Reading in the bath tub? Don't wanna get your pages wet? There's a solution for that. Every bookworm will love this handy invention to prop up in the tub.

Paperback or Kindle? We could spend a good chunk of time debating this one...but for those friends or family members that have ditched the good 'ol traditional book for a Kindle, you could always get them a book-style case to make them feel like they're reading a real book.

For the white elephant party ($25 or less):

For the sports fanatic:

For the creative:

Wild Brush Studio BYOB art studio in McKinney.

Beux Arts Photography. Four hour photography and Photoshop class for one or two in Dallas.

642 Things to Draw. Sometimes you need a little inspiration to get the creativity flowing. This sketch book has over 600 prompts to get you going.

Bob Ross 2-1 Studio Easel

For the dog/cat owner:

Unique gift ideas:

Three-toed sloth adoptions are totally a thing through the World Wild Fund for Nature and we're all about it. Adoption kits range in price from $25 - $250 depending on how much you're wanting to spend. Kits come with a plush sloth, a certificate and a species card.

A star named after your special someone. There are a variety of packages available ranging in price from $20- $125.

Avocado Tree starter kit

