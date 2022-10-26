Join the parade! Here's how you can hop aboard 'Irving's Polar Express'

The Holidays at Heritage Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Participants have to attend a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

IRVING, Texas — Looking to spread some holiday cheer this year? You can save a spot to do so at this year's parade in Irving.

The city has opened applications for the 2022 Holidays at Heritage Parade. This year's theme is "Irving's Polar Express."

Officials are encouraging families, neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses to join them on foot, on a float, or with a decorated vehicle. You can also play holiday music and wear fun clothes or a costume.

Candy and object aren't allowed to be thrown from floats or cars.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Heritage District. The route will be made available next month.

Irving's Polar Express will be followed by a tree lighting ceremony and entertainment at Heritage Park. Parking and admission will be free, and you can expect food and drinks available for purchase.

Applications to join the parade are due by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

It's mandatory for all participants to go to the parade meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29. It'll start at 6 p.m. at the Irving City Hall Council Chambers (825 West Irving Boulevard).