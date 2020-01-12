Influencers call it the most "Instagrammable" Christmas spot in North Texas

For the next month Legacy West in Plano may be going by a different name, "Legacy North Pole." The shopping destination has added five outdoor holiday installations.

PLANO, Texas — For the next month, Legacy West in Plano may be going by a different name: "Legacy North Pole."

The outdoor shopping and dining destination has added five outdoor holiday installations, designed for socially distanced photo opportunities for families, couples, "influencers," and even pet owners and their pups.

Rachel Chang, a marketing manager for Legacy West, said socially distanced designs were a top priority this year, as well as bringing Christmas fun to people who need it now more than ever.

"We've designed these so that you can always socially distance, so no matter what's going on, people can come here and get their photo and have a good time," Chang said.

The installations have a little something for everyone, from an "Ugly Christmas sweater" Hall of Fame display, to a "Sleigh all Day" wall, and even a "Gum Drop it Like it's Hot" display complete with hundreds of candy gum drops decorating a bright pink wall.

Installations are free to the public, and on weekends Santa will be in attendance to take photos, for a fee.

Photo packages have to be purchased, and you have to sign up online and make a reservation at this link. Santa will be socially distanced and wearing a mask while posing for photos with children and families.

Families and influencers alike are already flocking to the shopping center for their photos. Melanie Fox got all dressed up and came by with her dogs to take a few holiday pics.

She explained the set up was better than she could have imagined.

"Oh my gosh, I love this. The options make it great for a shoot," Fox said.