NEW ORLEANS — It’s the season of giving in New Orleans, with bicycles and toys for kids lining the street as far as the eye could see Saturday.

Kids like Trayvon Oliver got the chance to get a free bike, one of close to a thousand toys in total at the Chicken and Watermelon and Jazz Daiquri’s fourth annual toy giveaway on S. Claiborne Avenue.

“I am really happy that I have a new bike cause it looks good and I always wanted a bike like this,” Oliver said.

The purpose of the giveaway was to help families in Broadmoor and Central City who might otherwise have to pick between paying bills and having presents on Christmas, organizers said.

"This is a nice, lovely thing they do every year for the kids, so these kids can have a great Christmas,” said parent Carol Esteen.

ALSO: Anonymous holiday donations pay off $70K in layaway purchases at Walmart stores

There was a huge turn out with multiple donations. Organizers said couldn’t have happened without support from organizations and businesses in the city.

Syrita Steib with Operation Restoration, a group that works with women and girls affected by incarceration, said their contribution was just one of many from the community this holiday season.

“We donated, Walmart donated, Dominic Logistics, the First 72, The Tchoupitoulas and Harrahan Walmarts, Chicken and Water Melon, Jazz Daiquiri… a lot of community partners came together to make the day happen,” Steib said.



The giving continued across town at Living Waters Baptist Church, where folks at Infinite Blessings partnered with Toys for Tots for another toy giveaway for 400 kids.

ALSO: Cracker Barrel waitress receives $1,100 tip

"We want to make sure everybody in the community, all the children in the community understand what the reason for the season is,” said Dewayne Williams with Infinite Blessings.



Back on Claiborne, some parents said they weren’t sure what the holidays would be like without these types of events.

"It would be pretty hard. It's a lifesaver, a godsend, and we appreciate it," Esteen said.

Tis’ the season where a bit of generosity goes a long way.

ALSO: Your Christmas trees could help stop Louisiana's coastal erosion

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.