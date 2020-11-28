Holiday spots like Sundance Square will look a little different this year due to COVID-19

You may have also noticed that the plaza the tree sits in is now fenced off to prevent crowds from growing in the area as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you wandered into downtown Fort Worth this week, you may have noticed that the city’s beloved Christmas tree in Sundance Square was up and being decorated.

It’s been a staple in the downtown area since 1947.

You may have also noticed that the plaza the tree sits in is now fenced off to prevent crowds from growing in the area, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas.

The decision was made by Sundance Square to help slow the spread of the disease. Visiting the tree is a hallmark holiday event in Fort Worth, and according to a Sundance Square spokesperson the square can see a few hundred visitors or a few thousand on any given day during the holidays.

Many come to snap a family photo or to see Santa Claus, who unfortunately will not be visiting the square this year.

The tree can still be seen from the edges of the plaza on the sidewalk, however. It will be lit until January 6 every night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Other beloved holiday spots are finding ways to welcome Santa Claus.

On Friday, the Dallas Arboretum told WFAA that Santa will safely discuss with kids what Christmas presents he’ll be bringing behind some plexiglass.

In Terrell, Santa will be taking wish lists from the safety of a snow globe.