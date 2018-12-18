'Tis the season for a lot of socializing, shopping, cooking, wrapping, decorating, traveling ... oof! Are you stressed yet?!

Well, it's also the season to enjoy family and friends, eat good things and, yes, (responsibly) enjoy an adult beverage or two.

Here's a list of some local spots serving up festive cocktails to ease your holiday woes.

1. MIDNIGHT RAMBLER

(Clockwise from top left to right): Sugarplum Fix; Jingle Dell; Nutcracker Flail; Seasick Crocodile; Nightmare Before Christmas and Royal Tannenbaum.

Tony Krash / Midnight Rambler

Located in the basement of The Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas, the Midnight Rambler is a warmly-lit spot where you can cozy up with a choice of 12 holiday cocktails (aptly named The Island of Misfit Drinks). And you can count on them being tasty as D Magazine awarded the bar "Best Cocktails that Push the Envelope" this year.

From the Royal Tannenbaum—Rosemary & Orange Dutch Gin, Italian Vermouth, Ginger, House-made Cranberry Soda—to the Monster Eggnog—Lighter Fluid (Overproof Jamaican Rum), VSOP Cognac, Eggs, Cream, X-Mas Spices—, the naughty list of holiday cocktails is enough to put the rose in Santa's cheeks.

View this post on Instagram

2. DOUBLE WIDE/SINGLE WIDE

Frozen Eggnog

Double Wide

Here are two spots owned by the same owners and offering up the same festive cocktails! With strong Texas vibes and decor, the Double Wide and Single Wide in Dallas are already fun spots to bring your out-of-state friends—now add intense Christmas decorations (upside down Christmas tree and Santas, check!) and delicious cocktails.

We recommend the twist on one of their signature drinks (the YooHoo YeeHaw), the Thin Mint—which is a White Russian "meets White Trash" served hot with a Rumple Minze "kick" and whipped cream. They also have a frozen eggnog served with a cherry on top.

View this post on Instagram

3. HIDE (DALLAS) / PROPER (FORT WORTH)

Cockatils at the Miracle pop-up at PROPER on Magnolia in Fort Worth.

PROPER

It's a Christmas pop-up Miracle at two spots in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Launched in 2014 in New York City, the Miracle holiday pop-up started with Greg Boehm and included over-the-top holiday decorations and of course (this is why you're here) holiday-themed cocktails. The concept was so popular it's traveled far and wide, now taking over HIDE in Deep Ellum and PROPER of Magnolia in Fort Worth through the end of the year.

The menu is created by Miracle manager Joann Spiegel and bartender Nico de Soto, of Mace (New York) and Danico (Paris). The merry cocktails range from Snowball Old Fashioned drinks to the Koala-La La La, La La La La (gin, pine, dry vermouth, lime, eucalyptus syrup and orange bitters).

View this post on Instagram

4. 4 KAHUNAS TIKI LOUNGE

4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge

We think Bing Crosby would approve of drinking some tiki-style cocktails this holiday season (cue up "Mele Kalikimaka").

The 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge in Arlington is mixing up Christmas-themed drinks through Dec. 21, including:

Dec 19: Kahuna Mistletoe

Dec 20: Rum Rum Rudolph

Dec 21: Grog Nog

If you bring in an unwrapped gift it'll be donated to the New Beginnings Center of Garland, and you'll get 15 percent off your tab.

View this post on Instagram

5. TINY VICTORIES

Taste Like XXXmas at Tiny Victories in Oak Cliff in Dallas.

Tiny Victories

Not only can you order up some Christmas cocktails but this Oak Cliff spot is also showing holiday movie hits. Sip on a Maple Bum or a Taste Like XXXMas (definitely on the naughty list) while you watch the double feature "Home Alone" and "Bad Santa" on Dec. 20.

View this post on Instagram

© 2018 WFAA