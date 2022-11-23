Road closures, the best time to drive and where you can go for last minute groceries. Here's your Thanksgiving cheat sheet.

From the start of Thanksgiving Day to the end of it, we've got you covered.

DALLAS — For thousands of North Texans, the only way to begin Thanksgiving Day is at the starting line of one of the many Turkey Trot races across the DFW Metroplex.

Turkey Trot closures

Turkey Trot races will close a number of streets in cities like Dallas, Frisco and Forth Worth for a portion of Thursday morning.

Travel tips

Anyone planning to drive to their Thanksgiving plans will likely see the least amount of traffic before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m., according to Triple-A Texas. Triple-A expects the busiest time for Texas roads to fall between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People flying on Thanksgiving missed two of the busiest airport days of the week, according to TSA, but anyone traveling on Sunday will be at the airport for what the agency anticipates to be busiest day of the week. TSA recommends arriving with plenty of time for long drop-off and security lines.

Grocery stores

If you need to grab any last minute groceries on Thanksgiving Day, make that trip as early as you can. Store options will already be limited, but most stores planning to open will close early.

H-E-B will close at noon, while Albertson's and Tom Thumb will close at 3 pm. Whole Foods and Kroger stores' hours will vary by location and be limited.

Walmart, Target, Costco, ALDI and Sam's will be closed.

Liquor stores...Sorry.

Under state law, Texas liquor stores have to stop selling liquor at 9 p.m. the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. They also won't be able to open on Thanksgiving Day.

Hopefully, you've already stocked up, you are super close to your neighbors or you have a tasty mocktail recipe ready to go.