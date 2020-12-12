'Home Alone,' 'Die Hard,' 'It's a Wonderful Life' and more: Here are WFAA's favorite Christmas movies

What's your favorite Christmas movie?

Whether it's a Hallmark flick or a black-and-white, December and holiday movies go together like cookies and milk. Everyone's got their top picks for this time of year, so we wanted to share a few of our favorites.

The WFAA digital team took a newsroom poll asking people their favorite holiday movies. Here are the results, edited for length and clarity.

As you'll see, many of the responses revolved around some sort of tradition or a feeling of comfort — two things we're all clinging to this holiday season. Check out the WFAA team's answers below, and be sure to tell us your favorite Christmas movie on Facebook and Twitter.

'A Christmas Story'

Nick Blackhall, social media manager: "There are a lot of others that I like but I will make it a point to watch this and 'Christmas Vacation' during the season."

Available to stream on DirecTV, Sling, TNT, TBS and Spectrum On Demand ('Christmas Story') and Fubo ('Christmas Vacation').

'Die Hard'

Jeff Ayala, marketing producer: "It has everything: action, one-liners, redemption."

Doug Boehner, director of digital creative content: Not all holiday movies have to be PG-rated. The holidays can be fun and exciting, too. Both 'Die Hard' and 'Gremlins' go perfect with popcorn balls and egg nog.

Marc Kravitz, Good Morning Texas executive producer: "A young, handsome Bruce Willis, nonstop action, the story of the length one man would go to to save the love of his life...on Christmas Eve!!!"

Available to stream on HBO Max and DirecTV ('Die Hard') and Fubo ('Gremlins').

'Elf'

David Goins, reporter: "Because someone always needs a hug, even woodland creatures."

Jeniffer Padgett, continuity supervisor: "Because I'm not a cotton-headed ninny-muggins."

Available to stream on Fubo and Starz.

'The Grinch'

Alyssa Woulfe, content editor: "It's a classic!"

The 2000 Jim Carrey version is available to stream on Netflix, TNT and DirecTV. Neither animated version is available to stream, but can be rented from various platforms for a fee.

'Home Alone'

Sean Giggy, reporter: "It's one of those rare movies that can transport me back to my childhood. And it's always entertaining. I also like 'Jingle All the Way," because it's Arnold. In a Christmas movie. Win. Win. Win. And also 'Ernest Saves Christmas.' Because, uh, Ernest. Know what I mean, Vern?"

Eline de Bruijn, digital producer: "This movie is the ultimate homage to everything that was glorious before the birth of the internet. It takes me back to my childhood and Kevin's antics are just so entertaining. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal. It's a Christmas classic!"

Chris Sadeghi, Daybreak reporter: "Every Christmas Eve for the past 10-15 years, my family will watch the trio of 'Home Alone,' 'Christmas Vacation' and 'Die Hard' in that order. But if I had to pick one, I'd say Home Alone is my favorite because of the scenes with Old Man Marley."

Available to stream on Disney+ ('Home Alone,' Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,' Home Alone 3'), HBO Max ('Home Alone 4'), Fubo ('Jingle All the Way') and Roku ('Ernest Saves Christmas').

'It's a Wonderful Life'

Jake Harris, digital producer: "The story is universal. It's a movie about a man whose life didn't turn out at all the way he thought it would, and that's something we can all relate to in 2020.

"I'm a little kinder to people and a little more aware of my sphere of influence after I watch it. It makes me believe in human decency again."

Chris Lawrence, anchor: "The ending leaves me feeling better about the world than when I started. I mean, who wouldn't want to see what the world would've been like without them? Isn't that what we're always asking ourselves: Did I really make a difference?

"Watching George Bailey sacrifice his own dreams, putting everyone's needs before his own, you wonder if it was all worth it. And there at the end, surrounded by his loving wife, beautiful children and all the people who treasure his friendship — you realize it was. It speaks to a simpler time of loyalty, selflessness and honesty. When they all start singing 'Auld Lang Syne,' I really feel hopeful about the year to come. And after the year we've had, I could really use that right about now."

Virgie Molnar, HR employee experience specialist: "The plot of the movie makes you realize how important just one person's life is. How life would have been so different if you were not alive for others. And how he realizes at the end that his life is so priceless. Even with the good and the bad."

Available to stream on Amazon Prime.

'Love Actually'

Jonah Javad, sports anchor/reporter: "It's a perfect, yet imperfect, mirror of the different kinds of love among us. The relationships and friendships and family encompassed within those bonds and the characters/storylines are intertwined like a handwoven tapestry.

"It's not a perfect story by any means. The LGBTQIA community is not well-represented in it. And it would've been nice to have a female character or two hold a more primary role in a family or relationship, as opposed to being secondary and 'seeking love or attention' from the men. But if anything, this movie was more inclusive than many others when it was released. I love it for its storytelling and how it represents all of the different ways we discover, nurture and celebrate love -- and the heartache and pain when that love is taken from us in some form."

David Schechter, reporter: "So many big-time actors give great performances here. Year after year, I find myself rooting for all of them to find love or to not to get their hearts broken (even though I know they do). But Hugh Grant, as the prime minister, dancing around 10 Downing Street and going door-to-door on a dodgy London street looking for the girl he loves...he just steals the show, every time."

Available to stream on Fubo.

'Miracle on 34th Street'

William Joy, reporter: "There are a lot of movies that are great as a kid and others that are better as an adult, but this one, along with 'Home Alone,' feels like it gets better and better each time you watch it and instantly reminds you of childhood."

Available to stream on Disney+ (1947 version).

'A Muppet Christmas Carol'

Ryan Wood, executive producer: "This movie has everything you want in a holiday movie. You laugh, you cry, you feel the holiday spirit, and there's a great lesson in it for us all! It came out when I was 6 years old and, I've probably watched it nearly every year since then. Step back, 'Die Hard' lovers, 'A Muppet Christmas Carol' is a true holiday classic.

Available to stream on Disney+.

'The Year Without A Santa Claus'

Kaitlyn Muñoz, Good Morning Texas producer: "It reminds me of my childhood. I love watching it every year. The Heat Miser and Snow Miser are the best!"

Available to stream on Fubo.

'White Christmas'

Alix Comings, producer: "It's a classic. I love the songs, dancing, and costumes."

Jennifer Prohov, digital producer: "The dancing, the singing, the set design, the plot. This movie has it all, plus a big Christmas show at the end. What more could you want?"

Available to stream on Netflix.

Other responses

Erin Schendle, local sales manager: "'Christmas Vacation.'"

Available to stream on Fubo.

Lourdes Vasquez, content editor: "The old-school 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.'"