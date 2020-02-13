One minute is all it takes for a lifetime of wedded bliss. Well, maybe just a bit more than that.

Like, say, 68 seconds?

This Valentine's Day season, Reunion Tower is offering snappy weddings in 68 seconds, the time it takes the elevator to reach the top of the tower.

"We actually had a lot of guest demand for it," said Katie Chaumont, Reunion Tower's director of communications. "Everybody here in Dallas thinks the ball belongs to them, so why not choose a place where you could do your wedding in 68 seconds?"

A justice of the peace performs the expedited nuptials once guests enter the elevator, finishing just in time for everyone to enjoy the view at the top.

This isn't the first time the Reunion Tower elevator has served as a wedding venue.

"There was a couple that got married in a 68-second ride," Chaumont said. "Their guests were upstairs and when they got off the elevator they said, 'Surprise! We're married!"

Weddings in the elevator will be performed through Feb. 16.

Couples interested in signing up can click here or call 214-712-7040.

