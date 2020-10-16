Here's when to watch 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies this year

Hallmark Channel will debut 23 "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 17 "Miracles of Christmas" movies this holiday season.

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving is still a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year: 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies!

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2020.

Hallmark Channel will debut 23 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 17 new films in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

Hallmark Channel will air its "2020 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special," hosted by Candace Cameron Bure, on Saturday, Oct. 17. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas Preview Special" premieres Sunday, Oct. 18.

Hallmark begins its around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 23.

Here are the 40 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel

Jingle Bell Pride

Saturday, Oct. 24

Julle Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Saturday, Oct. 24 Julle Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr. Chateau Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 25

Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Sunday, Oct. 25 Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane One Royal Holiday

Saturday, Oct. 31

Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark

Saturday, Oct. 31 Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark On the 12th Date of Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 1

Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Sunday, Nov. 1 Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Saturday, Nov. 7

Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Saturday, Nov. 7 Ashley Williams and Niall Matter Christmas with the Darlings

Sunday, Nov. 8

Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Sunday, Nov. 8 Katrina Law and Carlo Marks Christmas in Vienna

Saturday, Nov. 14

Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Saturday, Nov. 14 Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott A Timeless Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 15

Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

Sunday, Nov. 15 Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill A Nashville Christmas Carol

Saturday, Nov. 21

Jessy Schram, Wynonna Judd and Kix Brooks

Saturday, Nov. 21 Jessy Schram, Wynonna Judd and Kix Brooks The Christmas House

Sunday, Nov. 22

Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett and Treat Williams

Sunday, Nov. 22 Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett and Treat Williams Love & Gingerbread

Monday, Nov. 23

Monday, Nov. 23 A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor A Bright and Merry Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas Christmas by Starlight

Thursday, Nov. 26

Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell

Thursday, Nov. 26 Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell Five Star Christmas

Friday, Nov. 27

Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Friday, Nov. 27 Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster Christmas Waltz

Saturday, Nov. 28

Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church

Saturday, Nov. 28 Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church If I Only Had Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 29

Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

Sunday, Nov. 29 Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Saturday, Dec. 5

Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence and Holly Robinson Peete

Saturday, Dec. 5 Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence and Holly Robinson Peete Christmas She Wrote

Sunday, Dec. 6

Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Sunday, Dec. 6 Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal Cross Country Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 12

Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Saturday, Dec. 12 Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt Christmas Comes Twice

Sunday, Dec. 13

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

Sunday, Dec. 13 Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier Christmas Carousel

Saturday, Dec. 19

Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Saturday, Dec. 19 Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Sunday, Dec. 20

Ben Savage, Mia Kirshner and Marilu Henner

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas Tree Lane

Saturday, Oct. 24

Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Briana Price

Saturday, Oct. 24 Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Briana Price Deliver by Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 25

Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Sunday, Oct. 25 Alvina August and Eion Bailey Cranberry Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 31

Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Saturday, Oct. 31 Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres Holly & Ivy

Sunday, Nov. 1

Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols

Sunday, Nov. 1 Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols The Christmas Ring

Saturday, Nov. 7

Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

Saturday, Nov. 7 Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay The Christmas Bow

Sunday, Nov. 8

Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Sunday, Nov. 8 Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady Meet Me at Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 14

Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

Saturday, Nov. 14 Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin The Christmas Doctor

Sunday, Nov. 15

Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

Sunday, Nov. 15 Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes The Angel Tree

Saturday, Nov. 21

Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

Saturday, Nov. 21 Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Sunday, Nov. 22

Brooke D'Orsay and Sam Page

Sunday, Nov. 22 Brooke D'Orsay and Sam Page USS Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 28

Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven

Saturday, Nov. 28 Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven A Little Christmas Charm

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Saturday, Dec. 5 Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 6

Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

Sunday, Dec. 6 Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar A Glenbrooke Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 12

Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

Saturday, Dec. 12 Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo The Key to Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 13

Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Sunday, Dec. 13 Taylor Cole and Steve Lund Swept Up by Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 19

Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening

Saturday, Dec. 19 Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening Project Christmas Wish

Sunday, Dec. 20

Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 40 festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

