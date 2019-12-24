With bikes, Barbies and Whataburger-themed toys in tow, Minnie's Food Pantry made Christmas particularly special for hundreds of families this year.

The pantry opened its doors at its new Plano location for the first time Tuesday morning and held its annual special Christmas giveaway to celebrate.

More than 550 children got to pick out four to five toys to take home with them, and each family that attended received a full holiday turkey dinner, along with a little something for the parents as well.

Ariel Plasencia/WFAA

Founder Cheryl Jackson explained to WFAA how it brings her so much joy to be able to serve these families.

“That’s what makes it so full for me, because I’m like, ‘Gosh, to be able to give back when it was once me in need.' I’m happy," she said. "I’m already happy, and I’m about to cry, because I can think about these kids. It’s going to be a great day.”

Ariel Plasencia/WFAA

This is the twelfth year the pantry has hosted its Christmas celebration. Minnie's was started by Jackson as a way to honor her late mother, Dr. Minnie Hawthorne-Ewing.

For more information on the pantry, its mission and how it has distributed more than 10 million meals to families in need since 2008, visit its website here.

Ariel Plasencia/WFAA

Anyone who would like to partner with Minnie's Food Pantry to help serve those in need in our North Texas communities should contact info@minniesfoodpantry.org.

