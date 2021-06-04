Fourth of July: Here are fireworks shows, events happening across North Texas

While some cities are back to having in-person events for this year's Fourth of July, some had to cancel due to COVID-19 related budget cuts.

This story will be updated as more events are announced.

With COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and cases continuing to drop across North Texas, many families and communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July a little differently this year.

Here is what is going for the public holiday across North Texas.

Addison

Addison will be holding its Addison Kaboom Town! event on Saturday, July 3 at Addison Circle Park from 5:00 p.m.—12:00 a.m.

This will include a fireworks show that is considered as one of the top in the nation. Fireworks will be launched around 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are free.

The fireworks show can be seen from anywhere in Addison. The city's restaurant and hotel community host special watch parties offering spectators a unique viewing experience with live music and food specials as well.

Allen

Allen will be holding the Allen USA Celebration at Celebration Park on Saturday, June 26 from 7:00—10:00 p.m.

There will be two stages of live music, food and fireworks.

7:10 p.m. – Musical performance by Eli Mosley

7:55 p.m. – Military Salute by The United States Air Force Honor Guard

8:00 p.m. – National Anthem performed by Freddie Jones

8:15 p.m. – Musical performance by Emerald City Band

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks Finale

Arlington

The City of Arlington's fireworks display will take place on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The radio station 95.9 The Ranch will provide patriotic music to accompany the display, which listeners can tune in to from their vehicles or The Ranch mobile streaming app.

Gates will open for parking at 8:00 p.m.. Approved lots are:

Rangers Lots M, N, F, B, C, T, W

Convention Center Lot

AT&T Stadium Lot 4

People will be encouraged to watch at or around their vehicles. No ancillary entertainment or vendors will be provided, but Texas Live! will be open to the public.

Carrollton

Carrollton has will hold its annual Fourth of July community fireworks display over Josey Ranch Lake on Sunday, July 4 starting at 9:30 p.m. This event was held on Veterans Day last year due to COVID-19.

There will be no vendors or entertainment on-site. The community is invited to park in surrounding parking lots and neighborhoods to view the 15-minute display.

Guests will be able to view the fireworks in-person, and the display will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

On Friday, July 2, the Carrollton Senior Center is hosting a Fourth of July concert and lunch. The lunch is free while supplies last, and music will be performed by New Horizons Band. This event is in-person. Registration is not required.

Dallas

Dallas does not have any city-sponsored events for the holiday weekend. However, as of June 4, these groups/members have submitted applications through the city's convention and event services to hold the following events:

Denton

Denton will be holding multiple events during the holiday weekend.

Liberty Run (July 3) A 1-mile walk and 5K. It costs $25 to participate, which includes a bag and t-shirt. Register here: http://bit.ly/DentonLibertyRun

Yankee Doodle Parade (July 3) A parade that begins off Denton Square, goes around the square and down McKinney St. to the Civic Center. People are encouraged to come out and watch. To register a float, go here: https://bit.ly/YankeeDoodleParade

Free Family Fun Jubilee (July 3) This event will take place mmediately following the parade from 10 a.m.—noon at the Civic Center. There will be inflatables, face painting, yard games, food trucks, DJ and more.

Hot Dog Eating Contest (July 3) This contest will happen at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center. Registration is free but required. A link for this event will be posted in mid-June.

Civic Center Pool has dollar admission all day on July 4 during normal hours (12:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m.)

Water Works Park Special Event (July 4) Water Works Park is directly next to the stadium where the fireworks will be. People can come and watch the fireworks from the water park.

Kiwanis Club Fireworks (July 4) The Kiwanis Club puts on the annual fireworks show in Denton. Details will be provided at a later date.



Flower Mound

Flower Mound will have two events during the Fourth of July Weekend.

The city will hold its first event on Saturday, July 3 with the Children’s Parade at 10:00 a.m. at Leonard and Helen Johns Park.

Then on Sunday, July 4, Independence Fest will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Bakersfield Park. Independence Fest 2021 will include live music, concessions, a kid's zone, a car show, local vendors, food trucks and a fireworks show around 9:50 p.m.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth will be celebrating the holiday with one of the largest fireworks show in North Texas at Fort Worth’s Fourth. This event will be held Sunday, July 4 at Panther Island Pavilion. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The celebration includes food, drinks, live music and a fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Garland

Garland is not planning a Fourth of July celebration this year. The city is starting to hold live events again on the Square. To see a list of concerts going on right now, you can visit garlandparks.com/3853/MFL-Live-at-the-Square.

The Granville Arts Center is also putting on live performances as well.

Grand Prairie

Lone Star Park and the City of Grand Prairie will be putting on the Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, July 3 from 5:00—11:00 p.m.

This event starts with horse races at the Lone Star Park race track.

This also includes live music, a petting zoo and a 20-minute fireworks show choreographed to music.

Tickets range in price from $5 to $30.

McKinney

McKinney is putting on its Red, White and BOOM event on Friday, July 3. This includes free family activities, live entertainment and a fireworks show.

There will also be a hometown parade and a classic car, truck and cycle show.

Evening festivities resume at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with music, food, kids’ activities, a concert and a fireworks display.

All Red, White and BOOM! activities are free and open to the public.

Free parking is available due to the opening of the Chestnut Street Garage and the Davis Street Garage.

Plano

Plano will hold the All American 4th and Fireworks Show at its normal location on Sunday, July 4. The Special Event Field at Oak Point Park.

City officials say they have received permission from Collin College to have canned music, five to six food vendors and 20 market vendors onsite at the College.

This year's event will be a reduced footprint from 2019 but it is an in-person event, city officials said. If allowed, the city will open the festival site at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. and will also be streamed by Plano TV and the city’s social media channels.

Richardson