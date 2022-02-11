Christmas music is back on the Dallas radio airwaves. Is it too early?

Whether you think it's way too early or you're ready to deck the halls, one Dallas radio station has already started playing around-the-clock Christmas music.

DALLAS — Christmas music is back on the airwaves in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Is it too soon? Or is it already beginning to look – er, sound – a lot like Christmas in your opinion?

Well, regardless of whether you want to "Let It Snow" or yell "Bah Humbug!", one Dallas radio station has already started decking the halls.

On Thursday morning, HeartMedia Dallas’ Star 102.1-FM kicked off its around-the-clock holiday music programming that will run continuously through the holidays. Star 102.1 morning show host Leigh Ann formally kicked off the seasonal sound format switch at 8 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re excited as we are every year to fill the huge appetite in DFW for continuous Christmas music now through Christmas Day!” said Jay Shannon, the station's program director.

In a release announcing the switch, the station said this is now its seventh year of bringing listeners a variety of Christmas music – including favorites from Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Wham!, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Madonna – and other holiday traditional favorites.

Beyond the traditional FM radio dial options, you can also listen – if you want to, no pressure, it's not even Thanksgiving yet! – to Star 102.1's continuous stream online right here or by tuning in to Star 102.1 or on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app.