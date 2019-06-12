DALLAS — The Dallas Holiday Parade is set to bring some holiday spirit to downtown on Saturday. But for those trying to get through the area, it will cause some headaches.

The City says large crowds are expected at the event and numerous roads will be closed in the area.

Closures start at 7 a.m. Saturday with the last one lifting at 1 p.m.

The parade itself starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Market and Commerce streets. From there is travels east, turns right on Harwood Street, right on Young Street and ends at the corner of Young and Akard streets.

Some lane restrictions will remain in place on Commerce Street until bleachers are removed by 4 a.m. on Monday.

Full list of road closures for Saturday:

Houston Street from Sports to Main Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hotel Street from Memorial Drive to Reunion Boulevard E, from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Reunion Blvd E. from Hotel Street to Houston Street, from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Jackson Street from Houston Street to Lamar Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wood Street from Houston Street to Lamar Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Record Street from Young Street to Jackson Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street from Young Street to Commerce Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street from Commerce Street to Main Street, from 9 a.m. to noon

Austin Street from Commerce Street to Main Street, from 9 a.m. to noon

Austin Street from Wood Street to Commerce Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jackson Street from Lamar Street to Griffin Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Young Street WB from Griffin Street to Lamar Street, from 9 a.m. to noon

Commerce Street from Houston Street to Harwood Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Commerce Street from Field Street to Akard Street, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Field Street from Jackson Street to Main Street, from 9 a.m. to noon

Ervay Street from Commerce Street to Main Street, from 9 a.m. to noon

St. Paul Street from Commerce Street to Main Street, from 9 a.m. to noon

Harwood Street from Main Street to Young Street, from 9 a.m. to noon

Young Street from Harwood Street to Griffin Street, 11 a.m. to noon

Akard Street from Young Street to Canton Street, from 11 a.m. to noon

Marilla Street from Akard Street to Young Street, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canton Street from Akard Street to St. Paul Street, from 7 a.m. to noon

