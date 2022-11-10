Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5

Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were in the Lone Star State. Austin came in at No. 1.

DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack.

The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform.

Here is a look at where Thumbtack ranked the top 20:

Austin, Texas Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas Seattle, Washington Houston, Texas Denver, Colorado Phoenix, Arizona Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California Kansas City, Missouri San Antonio, Texas Chicago, Illinois Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Portland, Oregon West Palm Beach, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Detroit, Michigan San Diego, California

The study also showed that the most common time to hang holiday lights was the second to last week of November (21-27).

“Christmas light installers book very quickly once the holiday season is in gear, so plan to call and schedule your installation as early as possible,” said David Steckel, Home Expert at Thumbtack.

Thumbtack is a modern home management platform in which users can hire professionals to maintain their home. To look at the Thumbtack study futher, click here.

WFAA has also created a holiday guide of events throughout North Texas, which you can check out here.