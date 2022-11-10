x
Holidays

Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5

Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were in the Lone Star State. Austin came in at No. 1.

DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack.

The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform.

Here is a look at where Thumbtack ranked the top 20: 

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Denver, Colorado
  6. Phoenix, Arizona
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. San Francisco, California
  9. Kansas City, Missouri
  10. San Antonio, Texas
  11. Chicago, Illinois
  12. Orlando, Florida
  13. Tampa, Florida
  14. Nashville, Tennessee
  15. Portland, Oregon
  16. West Palm Beach, Florida
  17. Charlotte, North Carolina
  18. Raleigh, North Carolina
  19. Detroit, Michigan
  20. San Diego, California

The study also showed that the most common time to hang holiday lights was the second to last week of November (21-27). 

“Christmas light installers book very quickly once the holiday season is in gear, so plan to call and schedule your installation as early as possible,” said David Steckel, Home Expert at Thumbtack.

Thumbtack is a modern home management platform in which users can hire professionals to maintain their home. To look at the Thumbtack study futher, click here.

WFAA has also created a holiday guide of events throughout North Texas, which you can check out here.

