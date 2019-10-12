FORT WORTH, Texas — Workers at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth raised more than $250,000 just in time to make Christmas wishes come true for area kids.
The workers celebrated by parading 128 bikes through the factory and giving nine of them away to kids a little early.
Workers decorated bikes like pirate ships, trains, and even one Star Wars X-wing fighter. The children got to choose their favorite.
Related: Donate to WFAA Santa's Helpers
“A great day of giving,” said Mike Glass, director of engineering operations. “It’s what it’s about…to help the children in need.
The workers raised money for the Child Study Center, The Salvation Army, The Goodfellow Fund, and Toys for Tots.
Lockheed Martin workers gave the remaining bikes to Toys for Tots, which will distribute them to area kids in time for Christmas.
More on WFAA:
- These kids’ adorable letters to Santa will put you in the Christmas spirit
- Almost 10 years later, selling authentic ugly Christmas sweaters is still a brilliant idea for Dallas man
- Couple married nearly 50 years brings smiles to Texas Motor Speedway as Mr. and Mrs. Claus
- McKinney teenager invited to decorate White House for Christmas