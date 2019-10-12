FORT WORTH, Texas — Workers at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth raised more than $250,000 just in time to make Christmas wishes come true for area kids.

The workers celebrated by parading 128 bikes through the factory and giving nine of them away to kids a little early.

Workers decorated bikes like pirate ships, trains, and even one Star Wars X-wing fighter. The children got to choose their favorite.

“A great day of giving,” said Mike Glass, director of engineering operations. “It’s what it’s about…to help the children in need.

The workers raised money for the Child Study Center, The Salvation Army, The Goodfellow Fund, and Toys for Tots.

Lockheed Martin workers gave the remaining bikes to Toys for Tots, which will distribute them to area kids in time for Christmas.

