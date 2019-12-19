FORT WORTH, Texas — With less than a week until Christmas, many of us are busy receiving packages and wrapping presents.

Here are five things you need to know so you don’t end up on your recycling department’s naughty list, according to the city of Fort Worth.

Don’t recycle plastic bags. Christmas shopping generally means a lot of plastic bags. You might think you’re helping the planet by recycling them, but many city governments don’t accept them anymore. In fact, plastic bags, are one of the biggest problems facing recycling plants. They get caught up in the machines, bringing the whole operation to a halt several times a day.

When your package arrives, recycle the cardboard box, but not the other stuff that’s inside. Packing materials like Styrofoam, twist ties, and padded envelopes should go in the trash.

Trash the leftover wrapping paper, ribbons, and bows. Wrapping paper isn’t high enough quality to be refurbished in a recycling plant, according to the City of Fort Worth.

Your Christmas Dinner makes a difference. Aluminum cans, metal or aluminum plates and those popular Christmas popcorn tins can and should be recycled. Try to wipe them off as best you can before you put them in the recycle bin.

Know what to do with your trees, please. Artificial trees go out with your monthly bulk trash pickup, the City of Fort Worth said. Live trees go out with your weekly yard waste collection.

Those are tips from the City of Fort Worth. Different local governments have different policies so be sure to check with your local waste department.

More on WFAA: