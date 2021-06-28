What roads are closed in Addison for Kaboom Town?

The party is back in (almost) full force. Here's what to know before you go.

ADDISON, Texas — Independence Day is almost upon us, and with it means the firework-filled celebrations that light up America's skies. At more than 500,000 attendees, Addison's Kaboom Town is one of the larger Fourth of July events around.

To host such a big event, a few closures are needed to keep things running smoothly, city officials explained.

Parking closures:

Drivers will not be allowed to park on two stretches of road starting 2 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Those sections are:

Quorum Drive from Arapaho Road to Morris Avenue

Witt Place (south of the parking garage entrance/exit) to Addison Circle Drive

Road closures:

A number of roads will be completely closed before, during and after the celebrations. Below are those closures, per city officials, in chronological order.

Festival Way from Addison Road to Quorum Drive will close June 28 at 9 a.m. and then re-open July 5 by 5 p.m.

Addison Circle Drive from Addison Road to Witt Place will be closed July 1 at 8 a.m. It will re-open July 5 by 9 a.m.

Quorum Drive from Arapaho Road to Morris Avenue will close July 3 at 11 a.m. and re-open July 4 by 1 a.m.

McEntire Place west of Lewis Place to Quorum Drive will close July 3 at 11 a.m. and be back open July 4 by 1 a.m.

﻿Spectrum Drive from Arapaho Road to McEntire Place will close July 3 at 11 a.m. and will re-open July 4 by 1 a.m.

Arapaho Road Bridge will close at 1 p.m. July 3 and will open after the fireworks show is complete.

Lindbergh Drive will close at about 6 p.m. on July 3 and then also re-open after the fireworks show.

Traffic pattern changes:

Following the fireworks show, some roads in the area may become one way routes as police work to move people out and manage traffic. Officials are encouraging attendees to continue traveling in the direction they are directed by law enforcement until they are 2 miles away from Addison before beginning towards their destination.

Additionally, Addison Airport Tunnel will become a westbound one-way on July 3 from approximately 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. The town's government will pay for the tunnel fee during that time, officials said.

Park closure:

Addison Circle Park will also be closed from June 30 to July 5 for set up and tear down around the event.

Kaboom Town starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and will last until 10 or 10:30 p.m.

The "Freedom Flyover" starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Advance online tickets are required to attend, and have already sold out, though a number of local restaurants are hosting watch parties. The town will also stream the fireworks display on its YouTube channel.