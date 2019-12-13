Cue the holiday music, y'all, because we are in the thick of the season now.

With all the wintry magic in the air, there are plenty of ways to celebrate before the big day arrives. So get your celebrating in while you still can with these 20 different things to do in Dallas Fort-Worth this weekend.

Friday

1. Check out the Main Stage Irving's performance of holiday songs from famous Broadway shows and movie musicals like Irving Berlin’s "White Christmas" or Broadway’s "Elf" this weekend.

"Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas" will run Thursday through Saturday, with each show at 7:30 p.m. at the Irving Arts Center. Tickets are $31.50.

2. Experience Christmas in concert with the Dallas Symphony's Christmas Pops, a concert of all those holiday classics and carols.

The Dallas Symphony Chorus and the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas will join the DSO, along with Santa himself and some snow! Performances run through Sunday with multiple shows. Click here for tickets and more details.

3. Get festive at Fair Park this Friday and enjoy watching ever-popular "Elf" under the stars at the Band Shell-- just don't forget to bring a blanket.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. and will have food available for purchase from local vendors.

4. Head out to Holidays at the Heard on Friday or Saturday to benefit the natural science museum and wildlife sanctuary in McKinney.

A half-mile trail will be decorated in lights, decor, and dinosaurs; there will be live musical acts and Father Christmas and Mother Nature will both be present at this family-friendly event that runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $7 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under.

5. Enjoy a holiday concert and sing along at the Sammons Center for the Arts with seasonal beverages and bites and a holiday raffle with elaborate prizes on Friday.

"Making Spirits Bright" starts at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults or $5 for kids age 13-18. Kids 12 and under are free.

6. Turtle Creek Chorale is back at Moody Performance Hall for the group's 40 years of Fa La La.

Chloe Agnew of Celtic Woman will be a special guest for the holiday showcase of a number of tunes. With performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, tickets start at $35. Click here for showtimes.

7. Watch as performers twirl by in a selection of holiday dances ranging from a Christmas grump to a winter wonderland to a Flamenco Hannukah with Ballet Concerto's Holiday Special in Fort Worth this Friday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults, with discounted pricing for other age ranges. The performance will be held at Will Rogers Auditorium.

8. If you're in the mood for more of a classic Christmas ballet experience, watch the Texas Ballet Theater's rendition of "The Nutcracker" all weekend long at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Showtimes and ticket prices vary depending on the day.

Saturday

9. Enjoy breakfast with Santa at The Stoneleigh's historic eleventh floor penthouse this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

There will be a breakfast buffet, ornament decorating, hot chocolate, and, of course, cookies. Tickets for adults cost $60. Kids under 12 get in for $50.

10. Take a trip to Plano for the annual Lions Christmas Parade through downtown. Plenty of floats, firetrucks, bands, cheerleaders and more will be gliding by; plus Santa himself will make an appearance.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. For route information and more details, click here.

11. Do you love dogs? Then Deck the Paws at the Mesquite Convention Center this Saturday or Sunday at "the largest holiday festival for animal lovers in North Texas."

From holiday shopping to pooch-perfect photos, costume contests and a talent show, this jam-packed event is like "a Disneyland for your pets" as one reviewer put it.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets cost $12.

12. Enjoy the sounds of Christmas from renowned pianist Joseph Fuller at Dallas' Steinway Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The holiday concert is free to anyone interested, but a reservation must be made in advance. Click here to do so.

13. Sip while you shop the artisan gift market that will be at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will have plenty of vendors ranging from botanical jewelry to different sweet treats to help you find those last-minute gifts. A live band, winter beverages and local food trucks will be on hand for the festivities as well.

14. Head to the 17th floor of the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas for a lesson in creating the most picturesque gingerbread house your heart can dream up this weekend.

The Gingerbread Decorating Workshops are offered on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $135.

15. "A Mariachi Christmas" is sure to delight any music lover at the Rose Marine Theater either on Saturday or Sunday this weekend.

With a number of performers and guest groups joining in on the fun, the $20 admission fee sounds like a bargain.

Saturday's show starts at 7 p.m., Sunday starts at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

16. Spread some holiday cheer and stuff those stockings at Downtown Plano's Mistletoe Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

With special promotions, hot cocoa and mimosas, for some family-friendly holiday shopping supporting local businesses.

17. We all know him: after all, Rudolph's bright red nose is a dead give away. But have you ever seen the reindeer perform in a musical? Well, here's your chance.

Catch a showing of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at the Winspear Opera House this Sunday at either 1 or 5 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

18. Travel halfway around the road without going past Garland this Sunday with the Ukrainian Christmas Celebration at the Granville Arts Center.

Watch singers and dancers perform traditional pieces starting at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy a holiday bazaar of European handcrafts during a cocktail hour beforehand. Tickets cost $40 for adults or $20 for children 12 and under and include the performances and a plated buffet dinner.

19. Check out the M.A.D.E. Holiday Indoor Festival at Stage West Theatre this Sunday to find "unique local gifts," try your chance at a major raffle, make an ornament, enjoy the live music or sample some local beers or international wines.

The festival runs from 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but a $10 donation to support the theatre is encouraged.

Nothing in here strike your holiday fancy? Then check out WFAA's holiday guide for more long-lasting cheerful activities.

