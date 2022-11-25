Shopping smart is just a click away

Google Shopping helps you get the best deals online and in-store.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 'Tis the season to shop! Whether it's in the stores or online, one of your first stops is likely Google. From gift ideas to where to get the best deals, Google can help lead the way.

The holiday gift guide is just a click away and the show's you the top 100 hottest products this season. Google analysts went through recent search data to find out what people want most. So it's easy to get some good ideas from that list.

Analysts broke down some of the hottest shopping trends into categories to make it a little easier to shop for friends and loved ones. Do you have an avid gardener or someone who loves grilling or cooking outdoors? Google trends expert Jessica Levis said one of the top trending items right now is outdoor pizza ovens.

Also, we all want to make sure it's safe and secure to buy gifts online. Google is now offering a unique virtual card number to process your transaction. If you store your card in your Google wallet, the number will be different than your actual card. This makes it safer for you to use your card at various online shops.

Combining safe shopping habits and knowing what to look out for when it comes to common holiday shopping scams can help your bank account stay secure.