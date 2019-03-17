HOUSTON — This might be the sweetest story of RodeoHouston this year...or any year. A man noticed a woman having trouble getting up the stairs. So he carried her.

Shayla Harwell captured the awesome act in a photo. She wrote in her post that she and her husband, Thomas, were waiting for the rodeo to start on Saturday when they noticed an elderly lady, her adult daughter and two young granddaughters trying to go down the stairs.

Shayla says she and Thomas noticed the elderly woman having trouble getting down the stairs, so Thomas got up and helped her to her seat. And as she was leaving, Thomas carried her back up the stairs.

Shayla Harwell Y'all I have to brag on my husband big time tonight! He made me Soo proud. As we were sitting in our seats waiting for the rodeo to start I noticed an elderly lady ( pictured below) her grown...

Shayla posted the story to her Facebook page and it quickly started going viral. People were congratulating Thomas on the good deed, and one person even offered up George Strait tickets to the couple.

Way to go Thomas and Shayla!

